Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Chandigarh [India], July 24 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.

Chautala told a press conference here, "People are taking away their plants from China. I have heard that Apple too plans investments in India. I hope that if such big companies set up units in India, Haryana should be their primary base." (ANI)

