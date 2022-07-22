Haryana: Last rites of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi performed in Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): The last rites of the Haryana DSP who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh were performed in Hisar district on Thursday.

DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck at a site where he was probing illegal mining in Nuh in Haryana on July 19.

The main accused was arrested on Wednesday in the killing of DSP. The accused was identified as Shabir alias Mittar hailing from Tauru, Haryana.

A person was arrested after an encounter with Haryana Police in connection with the case.

The accused was arrested from the hills of Ganghora, the hill station area of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) where he was hiding after the killing of the DSP.



On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared.

He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide a job to one of the family members of the deceased police officer.

