Haryana launches online application for issuance of NOCs

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): In a bid to bring in greater transparency in the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOC), Department of Town and Country Planning in Haryana has decided to take such applications in an online format.

A Haryana government release said all details of the seller, as well as the buyer, will be taken on the online form along with the land details for which the NOC is needed.

"All the details of the seller and buyer will be taken on the online form along with the land details for which the NOC is required. The software application has been launched today and can be accessed from the Department's portal at https://tcpharyana.gov.in," it said.

"The application aims to issue timely NOCs to the applicants. The reform will bring relief to the applicants as they will not be required to submit any hardcopy documents and all approvals will be conveyed online," it added.

The release said that the entire process will save the citizens hassles of first getting the NOCs issued from the Department and then submitting the same in tehsil offices for getting their properties registered. (ANI)

