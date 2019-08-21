Haryana: Liquor smuggler held, 1050 boxes of alcohol seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Wednesday said to have seized 1050 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district.

Continuing its crackdown on illicit liquor smuggling, the police also impounded a truck being used in smuggling of liquor.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said in a statement: "The arrested accused was identified as Ravinder alias Kala, resident of Rohana in Sonipat."

"During the interrogation, the accused revealed he had brought the seized liquor from Punjab for supply in different places in the area," he said.

A case under the provisions of the Excise Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

