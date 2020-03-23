Haryana lockdown violated, private-manned bus services and liquor shops still functional

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Haryana district administration on Monday claimed that there were few instances of violations of the lockdown imposed by the Manohar Lal Khattar-government in the state to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The officials said that people initially came out on the streets in the morning despite the government-ordered lockdown.

"A large number of vehicles were also seen at all intersections of Gurugram. Even the private-manned buses services were also seen on the roads carrying hoards of people. To deal with this, the Gurugram Police had to come down on the roads and warn them from coming out of their houses again. The bus drivers of the private buses also admitted that it was their fault," Rajendra Singh, ACP Traffic, Gurugram, told ANI.

For the convenience of people in such an emergency situation, the grocery stores, a few vegetable and medicine shops have also been given permission to remain open, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, the drivers came up with various excuses when asked why they have been violating the order.

"It would not be wrong to say that the district administration needs to be even more strict with its policies," Singh stressed.

On Sunday, the Haryana government announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31.

The state government said that no public transport, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for the purpose of essential services, will be allowed to be on streets.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns and other have been ordered to remain closed except essential services.

The government officials also said that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

