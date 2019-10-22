BJP Working President JP Nadda held a meeting of party General Secretaries in New Delhi on Tuesday.
BJP Working President JP Nadda held a meeting of party General Secretaries in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Haryana, Maharashtra polls over but organisational polls yet to be over; BJP reviews its performance

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): To dwell on party's performances in the recently concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and to prepare for the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda held a three-hour-long meeting attended by senior party office bearers on Tuesday.
Along with all the general secretaries, joint general secretaries (organisation) were also present.
According to sources, in the review meeting while the party seems to be exhilarated over its estimation of seats it can secure in Maharashtra, but for Haryana, it drew a lukewarm response.
"It fell short of the target given. Though we are comfortable making the government in the state, our estimate fell a few seats short of our target of 75. While we should be glad at our performance as we would be securing more than the previous assembly elections, we are expected to excel and achieve the targets," stated a senior BJP leader.
"The exit poll showing us below majority was also discussed in the meeting and was soon rubbished," added the leader.
While the number of seats was discussed in detail, the meeting witnessed a discussion over Jharkhand poll preparations too.
"We have to look at the task at hand and prepare for the polls in other states," another senior leader said.
Along with this, there were elaborate discussions on the organisational polls and process that needs to be completed on time. A senior party leader said that Delhi polls weren't discussed in the meeting as there is still time for those.
"The next big plan is to conduct the state president polls on time. I believe it should happen by mid of November. A detailed review of the organisational polls took place with Naddaji emphasising that the work should be completed on time," stated the leader.
Apart from the polls, the party has decided to extend the Gandhi Sankalp yatra program as many of its MPs have failed to complete the 150kms yatra.
"There have been elections and organisational polls where the MPs were given charge. They need time to complete the yatra. Though, we have already told them that date would be extended," added a source. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:13 IST

PM Modi meets JP Morgan International Council members, discusses...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the JP Morgan International Council here and discussed his vision for making India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:09 IST

Two more accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested from...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested, two people suspected to be behind last week's killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:56 IST

Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo gets 3 female Nile crocodiles, 8 yellow...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Nandankanan Zoo on Tuesday got three female Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas including four females.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Proud to be Australian-Sikh, says Aussie envoy after Amritsar visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu who was part of a delegation of heads of foreign missions, which visited the Golden Temple termed it as an "uplifting experience" and that she is proud to be an Australian-Sikh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

BJP, Congress in close race in Haryana, says exit poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight in Haryana Assembly elections, an exit poll said on Tuesday with the ruling party slightly ahead of its main rival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Re-polling at 5 booths in 5 Assembly constituencies in Haryana...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Re-polling would be conducted at five polling booths in five assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. The re-polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:33 IST

Bihar: Three children drown while taking bath in pond

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three children drowned while taking bath in a pond, in Samastipur district's Damodarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:27 IST

Athawale urges people to opt for inter-caste marriage to end casteism

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged the people to opt for inter-caste marriages to "end casteism".

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:14 IST

PMC Bank collapse: Account holders rue they won't be able to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): It is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, an occasion of joy, but ever since the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapsed, the Sikh community people here have been left dejected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was held here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:02 IST

IAF test-fires BrahMos surface-to -surface missiles successfully

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar islands and the mock targets were hit successfully.

Read More
iocl