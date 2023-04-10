Haryana: Man kills wife and children, dies by suicide later

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): A man allegedly killed his wife and two kids, and then died by suicide in Haryana's Jhajjar, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the incident happened in Madana Khurd village under Dujana police station during wee hours on Monday.

According to the police, prima facia it seems that the man first killed his wife, daughter and son by strangulating them and later hanged himself.



Police have found marks on the deceased's neck and on their head as well.

The man used to work at a factory. His daughter is a class-11 student in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and his son was studying in class-9.

SHO Sunil Kumar said, "We received information at around 8 PM that four people were found dead in a house. A police team reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Later, an Forensic Science Laboratory team was also called on for detailed investigation and to collect shreds of evidence."

"A case has been registered on the statement of the deceased's brother and an investigation is going on," the SHO said. (ANI)

