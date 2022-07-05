Haryana: Man opens fire outside Panchkula cafe, 2 injured

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): A man opened fire outside a cafe in Haryana's Panchkula in the wee hours of Sunday, injuring a bouncer and his friend, said police.

The accused and the injured youth managed to flee from the spot.

The bouncer has suffered a serious injury to his hand and is undergoing treatment at Chandigarh Government Hospital.

Officers of Sector-5 police station reached the incident spot to investigate the matter.



As per information provided by police, a party was going on in the lounge bar on Saturday. The party went on till late in the night.

According to police, bouncer Naresh Sharma is his complaint stated that at around 4.15 am on Sunday, Mohit, a resident of Ludhiana opened fire with the intention of killing another unknown youth.

"At around 4.30 am the accused opened-fire outside Coco cafe in the wee hours of July 3. He injured his friend and a bouncer. We've registered a case against the accused, another person and against the cafe for staying open till so late," said PS sector 5 in charge Sukhbir Singh.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced online, on the basis of which the police are investigating the case.

Sukhbir Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 307 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

