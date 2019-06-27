Haryana: Man shoots girl, kills self in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A 38-year-old man on Wednesday committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol after allegedly shooting a girl near Desraj Colony in Panipat.

Man, identified as Kishore is a resident of Kabri village and the girl is a student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Karnal, said an official.

"The girl was moving towards the Desraj Colony when the boy suddenly arrived on a bike. He first shot at the girl after which she ran away from the spot in an injured condition. The guy then shot himself with another gun and died on the spot", said Sushila, an eyewitness.

Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. "The victim has been admitted to Agrasen Hospital and her treatment is underway. The dead body of the boy has been identified as Kishore. Police found two illicit weapons, one bag, and one bike from the crime spot", said Satish Gautam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Panipat.

Locals allege a dispute over love affair in the incident.

However, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the motive behind the crime. (ANI)

