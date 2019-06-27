Representative Image
Representative Image

Haryana: Man shoots girl, kills self in Panipat

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:52 IST

Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A 38-year-old man on Wednesday committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol after allegedly shooting a girl near Desraj Colony in Panipat.
Man, identified as Kishore is a resident of Kabri village and the girl is a student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Karnal, said an official.
"The girl was moving towards the Desraj Colony when the boy suddenly arrived on a bike. He first shot at the girl after which she ran away from the spot in an injured condition. The guy then shot himself with another gun and died on the spot", said Sushila, an eyewitness.
Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. "The victim has been admitted to Agrasen Hospital and her treatment is underway. The dead body of the boy has been identified as Kishore. Police found two illicit weapons, one bag, and one bike from the crime spot", said Satish Gautam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Panipat.
Locals allege a dispute over love affair in the incident.
However, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the motive behind the crime. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:27 IST

Man shoots woman, commits suicide later in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A man allegedly shot at and injured a woman after which he apparently committed suicide here, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:26 IST

HP: 3 killed in car accident in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Three people died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Kullu on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:22 IST

CPI gives adjournment motion notice in LS over halting of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking to stop the ongoing hydrocarbon project in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:17 IST

Not a police vehicle, man not a cop: Delhi Police on viral video

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A day after a short video clip, in which a shirtless man performing stunts in a Delhi Police vehicle went viral on social media, the officials on Thursday clarified that the car was not a police vehicle and the person was not an officer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:57 IST

Thane: FIR lodged after taxi driver beaten up, forced to say...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): An FIR has been registered after a taxi driver had filed a complaint alleging that he was beaten up by three people during a road rage incident and forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbra area in Thane.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:27 IST

Haryana Cong leader Vikas Chaudhary shot at, dies

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:18 IST

Man accused in 2011 Neetu Solanki murder case dies at Gurugram hospital

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A man who was absconding since 2011 after allegedly killing his live-in partner died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:16 IST

2 men beaten up by cow vigilantes for allegedly transporting...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Two men were allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes on suspicion of smuggling cow beef on Sohna road in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:35 IST

IAF aircraft suffers engine failure mid-air, lands safely in Ambala

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Prompt action by an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot saved his Jaguar fighter aircraft after it suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from the Ambala air base and landed back safely on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:29 IST

Delhi: Craniopagus twins to return to home state after...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Craniopagus twins Jagganath and Balram who will soon be discharged from AIIMS are all set to go back to their home state in mid-July after being here for two years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:26 IST

Renowned Tollywood actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Tollywood actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away at the age of 73.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:10 IST

Srinagar: Amit Shah arrives at residence of slain Anantnag SHO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the residence of Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag, who lost his life in a terror attack on June 12, to meet his family members on Thursday.

Read More
iocl