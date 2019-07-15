Anil Vij talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
Anil Vij talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Haryana Minister Anil Vij calls Navjot Singh Sidhu a BJP reject

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:15 IST

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet, calling the Congress leader a rejection of the BJP.
"Sidhu has given his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned from the party himself. He is a rejected product of the BJP, why would we take back our own rejects," Vij, the Haryana Minister of Health, Sports, Science and Technology, told ANI.
Sidhu, on Sunday, made his resignation public. "My letter to the Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019," he tweeted.
On Monday, on the cricketer-turned-politician sent his resignation to Chief Minister of Punjab at his official residence, ending speculations that ensued through the weekend following the announcement of his exit from Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.
"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence," Sidhu wrote on Twitter.
Sidhu had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. It had remained unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Singh in the past one month.
"Someone who has been rejected from BJP cannot fit in any other party," Vij added.
Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.
The rift was further widened during the general elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.
On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped off the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry by the Chief Minister after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Punjab state. (ANI)

