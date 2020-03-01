Haryana Minister assures help to farmers witnessing crop damage due to unseasonal rain

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Haryana Cooperation, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Minister, Dr Banwari Lal on Sunday assured the farmers of all possible help in the wake of crop damage due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in Rewari district.

A press release said, "The Minister inspected the fields of the farmers and interacted with those who have witnessed crop damage due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in Rewari district. He assured the farmers of all possible help and also directed the Sub-Divisional Officer and officials of the Agriculture Department to assess the crop loss of every affected farmer."

He said that the government is always with the farmer at the time of natural calamities. The assessment would be initiated soon to extend help to the farmers.

"He urged the farmers to give correct information within the three days, to the Agriculture Department regarding their crop loss to get the compensation over the crop damage," the press release said.

"On the spot, the Sub Divisional Officer of Rewari asked the farmers to apply with the Agriculture Department, for getting compensation over crop damage. The farmers must come with the copy of Aadhaar card, land-related and other documents and submit it to the officer concerned to get the assessment for compensation," the press release added. (ANI)