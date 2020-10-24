Haryana Minister launches Android application and web portal 'Asha-Pay'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Haryana Health and Home Minister, Anil Vij on Friday launched an Android application and web portal called 'Asha-Pay' for digital payment and monitoring of the state's authorized social health workers (Asha workers).

This will benefit 20,268 Asha workers working in the state, as per a press statement.

Vij said that Asha workers are a major strength of our department. With the help of this app, the payment of their monthly honorarium and incentive amount to Asha workers will be digital and faster, he added.



He said that along with this, verification and acceptance of the performance and evaluation report of Asha workers will also be digital. This was earlier done in person, due to which the submission of the report and payment of the amount was delayed, he added.

The Haryana Minister said that with the launch of this app, the old demand of Asha workers will be fulfilled. With the help of this app, the process will be fully monitored by Additional Chief Secretary and MD level officers themselves. He congratulated the officers over the creation of this application by the National Health Mission itself.

The state's Health Minister said that all Asha workers will be provided CUG SIMs with facility of unlimited calls and 30 GB of 4G Internet monthly data so that this process can be linked to Geo Locations soon. Through this app, Asha workers will upload their daily and monthly activities. Asha workers will also be able to view their incentive claims and find out about the approval and payment and incentive amount.

He said that with the help of the app, Asha workers can also track their pending payments at various levels. Not only this, information about the approval and acceptance of activities can be obtained in the app and there will also be a provision to re-submit the rejected activities. (ANI)

