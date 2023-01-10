Haryana: Miscreants chopped off a man's hand in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI): A man's hand was chopped off by unidentified miscreants in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Monday. The accused later took away the hand, the police said.

Officials said that the victim, identified as Jugnu has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Kurukshetra Haveli under Sadar Police Station, and an investigation into the incident is on.

Officials said that they were going through CCTV footage to identify the accused.



"Ten to twelve men with their faces covered entered the Kurukshetra Haveli, and attacked the victim Jugnu and chopped off his hand. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear," said DSP Ramdutt Nain.

He said that the victim has been admitted to Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"His statement will be recorded and a case will be registered on that basis. CCTV footage will also be scanned," he added.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was sitting outside Kurukshetra Haveli when 10-12 men attacked him with sharp weapons.

They chopped off his hand and took it with them while leaving. (ANI)

