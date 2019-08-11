Haryana: Miscreants paint Dr Ambedkar's photo black, complaint filed

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Locals and followers of Dr BR Ambedkar on Sunday protested against the blackening of the photo of the Father of Indian Constitution at the roundabout named after him in Sector 25, Panchkula.

Miscreants allegedly blackened the photo of Ambedkar at some time between late Saturday night and early morning of Sunday.

Ambedkar followers condemned the incident and filed a complaint against it at the local police station.

They also sent a written complaint to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through Tehsildar Virender Gill.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

