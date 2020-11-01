Haryana: Missing girl's body found in field in Jhajjar

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], November 1 (ANI): The body of a missing girl was found on Sunday in a field in Jhajjar. A murder case has been registered in the matter, said the police.



"A missing person case was filed yesterday here (Sonepat) by family members. The girl's body's been found in a field in Khanpur Khurd. A murder case has been registered here. Further probe is underway," said Krishna, Investigation Officer.

"It (rape speculation) will be clarified after the post-mortem report arrives," he added. (ANI)

