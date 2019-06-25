Haryana: Monitor lizard found in govt hospital's emergency ward

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 25 (ANI): About three-feet long monitor lizard was found in the emergency ward of a government hospital in Fatehabad, Haryana on Tuesday.

"My doctor colleague called me after he saw a monitor lizard in the emergency ward, we caught the lizard and found out that she is pregnant, now we will safely release her in the woods," doctor Gopi told ANI.

"Monitor lizard can be extremely precarious as it can eat small babies and it's extremely poisonous," he added.

The government hospital's doctor staff caught the lizard by trapping it with a cloth and wiper. (ANI)

