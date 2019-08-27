Haryana: Nadda meets family of Major Amit Ahuja

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Tuesday met the family of Major Amit Ahuja, who lost his life during a 2001 skirmish with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda also facilitated the mother of the braveheart with a shawl and gave her the Shaurya Chakra, an award given to army personnel for showing valour and courage.

Along with Nadda, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and BJP MLA Aseem Goel were also present.

Later, Nadda will meet party cadres as part of preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The BJP leader will also hold a meeting with party cadres at a farmhouse in Ambala.

He is also scheduled to visit Sheetla Mata temple in Gurugram in the evening following which he will hold another meeting with the party workers regarding preparations for the Assembly elections.

The BJP is banking on the image of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "Abki baar 75 paar, fir ek baar Manohar sarkar" (this time above 75, once again Manohar government) is the party's slogan for the polls likely to be held in October.

BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member house to form the government on its own for the first time in 2014. (ANI)

