Haryana: Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes; rescued

Haryana [India],March 12 (ANI): A new born baby was found abandoned in the bushes in the Yamunanagar's Pratap Nagar area of Haryana on Saturday.

It was not clear who threw the infant in the bushes in the Yamunanagar till the filing of the report.

"The child is healthy," SMO Pratap Nagar told ANI.



"The child has been shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.





On receiving the information, a medical team reached the spot.

The police have been informed about the case, official added. Police have not registered any case far in this case.

Earlier in May 21, 2022, a two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

The investigation had revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station had registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code. (ANI)

