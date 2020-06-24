Haryana not to conduct exams for higher, technical education of all courses

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 23 (ANI): Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that the State Government has decided not to conduct the examinations of all terminal examinations (final semesters) and Intermediate semester examinations for Higher and Technical Education of all courses.

The Students of these classes will be promoted to the next semester with 50 per cent weightage of marks of internal assessment/ assignment plus 50 percent weightage of the marks in previous examinations.

However, the students will have the option for examinations for improvement of grades later on by physical examinations basis once the normalcy prevails in the State. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students.

Giving more information, the Education Minister said, "If a University wishes, then it may conduct online examination if and only if the University is fully prepared and equipped for the same and will also ensure that all students are able to take the online examinations."

"The students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted from examinations and are to be promoted to next semester and the reappear students are to be given marks on the average basis of the previous examinations for promotion. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students," he added.

The Education Minister said that for the first-year students only the internal assessment may be calculated for promotion to next year.

"The practical examinations where ever not conducted so far in such cases the marks are to be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or the 80 percent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters whichever is higher," said Pal.

He said that Admissions to University Teaching Departments shall be conducted at individual University level whereas for undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels the Centralized Online admissions for the Colleges will be conducted by the Higher Education Department as per past practice.

The Education Minister informed that examination of students of final year, promotion of intermediate year's students to next semester/ year, and awards of practical examinations in all the Polytechnics of the State will also be held in a similar manner. He said that the government has taken this decision after consultation of all the Vice-Chancellors with various stakeholders. (ANI)

