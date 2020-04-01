Haryana nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after using patient's cell phone

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 1 (ANI): A nurse working in a Panchkula hospital has tested positive for coronavirus after she used the mobile phone of a COVID-19 patient under her care.

"The nurse who has tested positive for coronavirus was attending a patient already infected with the virus," Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula Civil hospital said on Wednesday.

However, she added that using the possibly infected cell phone could not be the only reason behind the nurse catching the infection.

"Though she had used the phone of the coronavirus infected patient, it cannot be the only reason for her to have got affected," Kaur said.

"As of now, only two affected patients are admitted in the hospital and 28 people have been kept in isolation," she added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

