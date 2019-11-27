Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Panchayati Raj Bill, 2019 passed in state Vidhan Sabha

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:20 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 allowing to give precedence to the views of one-tenth members of Gram Sabha regarding the ban of liquor vends in the Sabha area.
According to the state government's official release, there are instances where Gram Panchayats are unwilling to prohibit the opening of intoxicating liquor vends in the Sabha area, while there exists a general demand of local residents who constitute the Gram Sabha that such liquor vends should not be opened in their Sabha area.
This legislation will bring about such changes in the Act as it would help to give precedence to the views of one-tenth members of Gram Sabha, over and above the opinion of the Gram Panchayat.
Further such a resolution may be passed up to December 31 to make the ban effective from April 1 of the next year. It is necessary to amend section 31 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, the statement read.
At present, there is a provision in sections 66 and 126 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 that every Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad shall meet at least six times in a year for the transaction of its business, but not much fruitful debate takes place in these meetings due to various reasons.
It is necessary to provide a dedicated forum for conducting meaningful debates in the interest of the concerned Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad, a provision may be made in sections 66 and 126 of the Act, to hold at least one session in every six months of a duration not less than two days, in addition to the existing meetings mentioned in sections 66 and 126 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:16 IST

Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:27 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:02 IST

Propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47 completed: ISRO

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that the propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47, carrying a third-generation earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, has been completed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 06:51 IST

Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil to be Maharashtra deputy CMs:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has said group leaders of their respective parties -- NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat -- will become Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:58 IST

Telangana: Man burnt alive after hut catches fire in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was burnt alive after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire in Vanasthalipuram area here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:57 IST

Odisha achieves 93 pc Aadhaar enrolments, country-wide average...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha has made appreciable progress by achieving 93 per cent Aadhaar enrolment, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Deputy Director General G Venugopal Reddy said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:01 IST

Telangana: Newborn baby stolen from govt hospital in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 16-day-old girl was stolen from a government hospital in Khammam here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:44 IST

Odisha to adopt Tamil Nadu's micro composting model for wet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As part of its 'Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha' campaign, the Urban Development Department of Odisha government has decided to adopt Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Centre (MCC) model for proper management of wet waste.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Israeli fire experts delegation pays homage to 26/11 terror...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel National Fire and Rescue Services, which is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, visited Nariman House on Tuesday to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Witnessed abuse of democracy, some J-K leaders will face prison:...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that he witnessed the abuse of democracy when he was serving as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that some leaders from the newly formed Union Territory will surely go behind the bars for indulging in corrupt practices.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 03:26 IST

Dogs, horses, sticks own land in Bihar, Zamindari Abolition not...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that Zamindari Abolition Act was not implemented in Bihar properly, adding that lands are registered in the name of dogs, horses and even sticks in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 02:54 IST

US: 19-year-old Indian-American student found strangled to death...

Washington DC [USA]/Hyderabad [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 19-year-old Indian-American girl was found strangled to death in a parking garage of a university in Chicago over the weekend, police have said, adding that they have arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and aggravated sexual assaul

Read More
iocl