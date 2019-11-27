Haryana Panchayati Raj Bill, 2019 passed in state Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 allowing to give precedence to the views of one-tenth members of Gram Sabha regarding the ban of liquor vends in the Sabha area.

According to the state government's official release, there are instances where Gram Panchayats are unwilling to prohibit the opening of intoxicating liquor vends in the Sabha area, while there exists a general demand of local residents who constitute the Gram Sabha that such liquor vends should not be opened in their Sabha area.

This legislation will bring about such changes in the Act as it would help to give precedence to the views of one-tenth members of Gram Sabha, over and above the opinion of the Gram Panchayat.

Further such a resolution may be passed up to December 31 to make the ban effective from April 1 of the next year. It is necessary to amend section 31 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, the statement read.

At present, there is a provision in sections 66 and 126 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 that every Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad shall meet at least six times in a year for the transaction of its business, but not much fruitful debate takes place in these meetings due to various reasons.

It is necessary to provide a dedicated forum for conducting meaningful debates in the interest of the concerned Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad, a provision may be made in sections 66 and 126 of the Act, to hold at least one session in every six months of a duration not less than two days, in addition to the existing meetings mentioned in sections 66 and 126 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. (ANI)

