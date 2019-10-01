A park designed for differently-abled children has been opened in Panchkua's Town Park.
Haryana: Park designed for differently-abled children opens in Panchkula

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:22 IST

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a first in the northern part of the country, a park designed for differently-abled children has been opened in Panchkula's Town Park.
The park has been built by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in an area of six-acre at a total cost of 65 lanks. The funding has been provided by Reliance Foundation under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The swings installed in the park have been designed especially for divyangs. In addition, speech therapists, physiotherapists and vocational trainers would also be present in the state-of-the-art park to assist specially-abled- children.
"The park has been built keeping in mind safety of specially-abled children," said Rommel Rajain, the head of Security and Corporate Social Responsibility in Reliance Foundation. "There is a wheelchair accessible trampoline and a merry-go-round. 5 types of swings with baskets, a wobbly basket, slides and musical instruments also installed."
The other recreational facilities include trampolines, roller beds, basket spinner, xylophones, drums, wobbly baskets, slides with various tunnels and mounds.
"I believe this is a great initiative," said Mamta Sharma, the Principal at ASHA School. "The children are very happy and would definitely want to come back here." (ANI)

