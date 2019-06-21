Haryana: People loot yoga mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday.

The two leaders performed yoga here as a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Shah said that yoga is for the welfare of the world and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to make it popular globally.

"Knowledge of yoga is for the welfare of the whole world and it is being adopted by the entire world. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a universal form to yoga. I express gratitude to him for this," he tweeted after the event.

Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at an event in Ranchi in the morning.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice. (ANI)

