Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association calls for strike on Nov 15

Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI): Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association has given a call for strike from 6 am of November 15 to 6 am of November 16 as petrol pump owners face loss due to the sudden decision of the union government to reduce central excise duty.

"We demand the government to hike our commission and reimburse losses suffered due to sudden cut in excise duty," Association's senior state vice president, Palwinder Singh said.

"Due to the Centre's decision on reducing the price of petrol and diesel, dealers have faced a loss of lakhs, therefore we demand our reimbursement on loss," Singh said.



Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar, State president petroleum dealers association said, "We have been writing to the Haryana government about our concern but they are not responding to us."

"If the government does not listen to us, we will hold a strike. We will neither buy nor purchase oil," he added.

In a significant decision on November 3, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10.

Following the Centre's suit, many other states have also announced reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. (ANI)

