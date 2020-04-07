Haryana Police arrest 449 people for violating Excise Act during lockdown

Chandigarh [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as 449 people have been arrested for allegedly involving in illegal storage, transportation and sale of liquor in Haryana during the coronavirus lockdown period, the state police said on Tuesday.

392 cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

According to police, 449 persons have been arrested for their involvement in illegal storage, transportation and sale of liquor by registering 392 cases under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Over 1.01 lakh bottles of illicit liquor were also seized during the lockdown period.

The country is under the 21-day lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

