Haryana Police arrest four members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested four persons associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Mahesh Nagar police station area of the district late night on Saturday, said Ambala Superintendent of Police.

The police recovered three pistols, 22 live cartridges and three shells from them.

The accused were produced in the district court, which granted a six-day remand for further investigation, as per the police.



"We arrested them yesterday and recovered three pistols, 22 live cartridges and three shells from them. They were planning to execute something big in the coming days," Ambala Superintendent of Police.



"We have taken them on police remand," SP added.

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier today, taking to social media site Facebook, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar called the murder suspects, who were killed in an encounter in Punjab, 'deadly lions'. (ANI)

