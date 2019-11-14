Haryana police arrest four persons in separate incidents on charges of drug peddling

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): In separate incidents, Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested four persons on the charges of drug-peddling and seized one kilo and 50 grams of opium and 20 grams of heroin from their possession in Fatehabad district.

A spokesperson from Haryana Police said, "A team of Special Staff while conducting checking near village Bhirdana area in the district, signalled a motorist to stop. Instead of stopping, the accused tried to speed off but was nabbed at a short distance. When searched, 1 kg and 50-gram opium was recovered from the accused identified as Om Parkash, a resident of village Barsin."

"In the second incident, the Crime Investigation Agency team had signalled a car coming from Bhuna side to stop for checking. On seeing the police party, the driver and two others started trying to escape by accelerating the vehicle but were nabbed. When they were searched, 20 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Daulat Ram and Rahul, both resident of village Khairampur," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said, "In a separate case, sleuths of Anti-Narcotic Cell in Sirsa arrested Lalu Kumar, a native of district Chatra (Jharkhand) after 500 gram of opium was recovered from his possession.

"Cases under the provisions of the NDPS Act were registered against them in different Police Stations. They will be taken on remand by producing them in the Court so that the names of others involved in drug peddling could be unearthed. Further investigation is on," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

