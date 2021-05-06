Haryana Police arrests 45 for black-marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir amid COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) May 6 (ANI): Haryana Police on Wednesday said that it has registered 21 FIRs in connection with black-marketing of oxygen, oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections across the state amid surge in COVID-19.

A total of 45 persons have been arrested in these cases, while 77 oxygen cylinders and 101 vials of Remdesivir have been seized.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava said that the demand for oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir had gone up after a massive outbreak of the coronavirus. "Taking advantage of the situation, many unscrupulous persons and employees of private hospitals indulged in the black-marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," he said.



Giving further details, he said that since April 23, a total of 8 FIRs had been registered in connection with black-marketing of oxygen and oxygen cylinders in six different districts of Haryana and 12 accused persons had been arrested in these cases which led to the recovery of 77 oxygen cylinders.

Similarly, 33 accused have been arrested, who were engaged in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections and 13 FIRs were lodged against them in eight different districts after the recovery of 101 vials from their possession.

"In addition, a total of 1,249 cylinders have been collected by the police as a voluntary contribution from factory owners, welding shop owners, gas balloons sellers and ordinary citizens which have been made available to district administration for utilisation", he added.

The DGP said that police teams were working tirelessly to stop the black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. Police had also launched helpline numbers where citizens can register complaints in this regard.

He appealed to the people to inform the police on black marketing of the injections and oxygen cylinders on mobile number 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314. (ANI)

