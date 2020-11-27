Haryana Police arrests convict who jumped parole 10 years ago

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Haryana Police has arrested a convict, who was on the run for about 10 years after jumping parole in a case of murder committed in 2007. He was arrested from Madhya Pradesh.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that the arrested convict has been identified as Janu, who is a resident of district Nuh in Haryana. The crackdown was made by our team of the Crime Investigation Agency.

The spokesperson said the court had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. He had been lodged in Bhondsi (Gurugram) jail before he was granted parole in 2010. As he failed to return, the court had declared him as a proclaimed offender. DGP of Haryana had also announced a reward of Rs50,000 for his arrest.

"Over the years, he was changing his appearance. He was living at Alahada Khedi in Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh where he was arrested", he added. (ANI)