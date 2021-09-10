Haryana police arrests criminal carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty in constable exam paper leak case

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): In a major success, Haryana police arrested a wanted criminal from Jammu carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh in connection with the constable exam paper leak case.

A total of 34 accused have been arrested by the police so far. The arrested accused, who is an important link of the constable paper leak case, was identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, a resident of Gul District Ramban, Jammu, said the police.

The matter related to the leak of the Haryana male constable exam advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in December last year and the written exams scheduled in two shifts on August 7 and 8 were cancelled as it was found that the answer key was leaked on social media a few hours before the exam.



Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for giving any information leading to the arrest of two accused and Rs 50,000 each for giving information about the arrest of nine accused in this case. Earlier, police had also arrested two accused identified as Manohar and Naveen, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

During the arrest, the police recovered and seized the mobile phone, printer and admit cards of some candidates from their possessions.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the hard copy of the paper and answer key was given to Muzaffar Ahmed Khan by the earlier arrested accused Jitendra, a resident of Jammu, which was further given to Afzal by Aijaz Amin at Jammu airport and the deal was settled for 60 lakhs, said police.

The accused Aijaz has also been arrested by the police. Earlier, the police arrested Naveen, who is on police remand for 5 days.

Further investigation into the matter is underway (ANI)

