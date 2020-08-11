Haryana Police arrests man for smuggling over 500 bottles of liquor

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Haryana Police on Sunday arrested a person for allegedly smuggling over 500 bottles of liquor in Mundkati area of Palwal.

According to police, the liquor was being smuggled to Agra.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

In separate operations, Haryana Police seized 500 kg poppy husk and 64 kg 750 grams of marijuana (ganja) from Jind and Palwal districts, and arrested four people in connection with the cases on Sunday.

Talking to media, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a team of CIA in Jind got a tip-off that huge consignment of narcotics was placed on a canal track between Ujhana and Neppewala village.

"On receiving this information, police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered 500 kg poppy husk. They also arrested one person in the connection with the seizure, who was later identified as Mohit," said the spokesperson.

The seized contraband came from Madhya Pradesh and the arrested accused was supposed to supply it in Punjab. (ANI)