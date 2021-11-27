Haryana Police arrests MTP kits supplier from Delhi, 102 kits recovered

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested a supplier of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits from Delhi on Friday and recovered 102 kits from his possession.

As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Karan Singh.

The arrest was made following interrogation of another accused, who was apprehended by the Chief Minister's Flying Squad after recovery of 222 MTP kits in the Kaithal district of Haryana.



Sharing the information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that on November 23, Mohit, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Jind presently living in Kaithal, was caught by the team of CM's Flying Squad with MTP kits from Dhand, Kaithal.

When the team searched the bag of the accused Mohit in the presence of District PNDT Nodal Officer, 222 MTP kits were recovered. During interrogation, accused Mohit could not produce any document regarding the said kit, the police said.

Police had taken accused Mohit on a two-day remand for extensive interrogation. During the remand, the accused Karan Singh, a resident of Mandoli Delhi, who supplied the MTP kit, was arrested after a raid was conducted in Delhi.

Both the accused will be produced in the court and are being questioned extensively for a thorough probe. (ANI)

