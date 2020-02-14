Haryana Police arrests wanted criminal from Rajasthan

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): NIT Crime Branch of Haryana Police has arrested a criminal, carrying a reward of Rs. 50, 000, from Sirohi district in Rajashtan.

"A team led by Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Vimal Kumar has arrested the absconding criminal, Ramesh alias Pappan. He was evading arrest since 2011," the police said.

He was living in the district with his wife and a daughter, hiding his identity. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in a case. He was absconding only after getting parole in 2011.

During the press conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumar said, "In 2002, Ramesh alias Pappan, along with his friend Rajendra alias Patila had strangled Govind, resident of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against Pappan under IPC Section 302,34 was in Ballabhgarh Police Station."

"In 2003, accused Pappan, along with his friend Rajendra alias Patila, shot Sanjay, resident Gurgaon on account of money transaction. A case has been registered against Pappan under IPC Section 302, 34 IPC in Gurgaon police station," he added.

In both the above cases, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment. After serving an eight-year sentence, he got out of prison on 28 days parole in 2011 and did not go back to jail and escaped.

After this, the accused absconded with a widow woman living in Palwal. A case has also been registered against the accused in the city of Palwal. He had been living with the same woman at the Gujarat border for the last nine years.

The police spokesperson informed that the accused has been produced and sent to jail today. (ANI)

