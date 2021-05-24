Haryana Police asked for month's time to process resolution for cases filed on May 16: Rakesh Tikait

Hisar (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Haryana Police has asked for a month's time for the legal process and resolution for all the cases that were filed on or around May 16 when a clash broke out between the police and protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait informed on Monday.

"During the meeting with the Inspector General, Deputy IG, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, they have asked for a month's time for legal process and resolution of all the cases on or around May 16," Tikait told ANI.

Violence broke out on May 16 after a group of farmers, protesting against the centre's farm laws, attempted to march towards a venue where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to inaugurate a Covid-19 hospital.



To stop and disperse the farmers, police used tear gas shells. Following this, an altercation occurred between the police and farmers.

The BKU farmer further said that large gatherings of protestors and police amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the fault of the Central government.

"Our (May 16) agitation was against the Haryana government. It is definitely the victory of farmers. The government should have met our leaders. The administration has called 25,000 farmers and deployed 5,000 police personnel. This is the government's responsibility. The agitation will go on," he said.

Farmers gathered in large numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hisar earlier today to protest police action against them for the clash on May 16.

Tikait was among the huge group, which gathered to protest and demand legal action against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Hisar and other officials who allegedly lathi-charged them and filed FIRs against hundreds of farmers after a clash between farmers and police on May 16. (ANI)

