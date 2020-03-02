Haryana Police bust inter-state robbers' gang

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Haryana Police on Monday busted an inter-state robbers' gang with the arrest of five of its members from Sonipat district.

Police have also recovered three country-made pistols, two live cartridges, sharped edged weapons, besides a car from their possession.

"The arrested accused were identified as Aman alias Boxer and Sandeep, both residents of Pai (Sonipat), Dinesh alias Rancho and Rahul, both from Rasoolpur (Delhi) and Krishan alias Bacchi, a resident of Bajeetpur (Delhi).

About a dozen of cases pertaining to loot, theft and attempt to murder were unearthed with their arrest", a spokesperson of Haryana Police quoted as saying in a press statement

He said: "A police team during routine patrolling near Firozpur Bangar area had got secret information that some persons along with illegal arms were plotting to loot a petrol pump. After finding credible information, the Police team immediately swung into action and arrested five accused along with illegal weapons".

Initial investigations revealed that all arrested accused have past criminal records as they were involved in many cases spread over different police stations in Delhi, Panipat, Kundli, Gohana, Kharkhoda, and Yamunanagar. They were being interrogated after taken on police remand to ascertain their involvement in other cases of crime, the spokesman said in a statement. (ANI)

