Haryana Police crack Rs 7 lakh loot case, five arrested

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 6: Haryana Police have arrested five miscreants involved in looting and solved Rs 7 lakh loot incident that took place in Kaithalon on the intervening night of February 2 and 3.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said: "The loot case has been cracked within three days of the incident with the arrest of Gaurav, resident of Mahadev Colony Kaithal, Praveen alias Sonu and Sandeep, residents of Haripura, Mohit of Malkheri and Ashok, a close friend of complainant and resident of Khurana Road, Kaithal. Police have also recovered Rs 7 lakh cash, car and the vehicle used in the crime."

"Vishal, a resident of Kurukshetra, had filed a complaint that four persons had looted Rs 7 lakh and his Ritz car at Subhash Nagar, Kaithal when he along with his friend Ashok was to go to Delhi for the purchase of goods for PVC factory," he said.

Initial investigation revealed that the complainant's friend Ashok turned out to be the key accused in this case.

"Ashok confessed that Vishal had blind faith in him due to his close friendship with him for many years. Whenever he went to Delhi to get factory goods, they used to take his friend Gaurav along as a driver. Ashok knew that whenever Vishal visits Delhi, he usually has Rs 6-7 lakh in cash. So, he planned to rob him with Gaurav," said the spokesperson said.

All five accused were produced before the court which sent them to 14 days judicial custody. (ANI)

