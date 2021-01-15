Haryana Police helped 4.32 lakhs migrant workers return home during lockdown

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday said the state police helped 4.32 lakh migrant workers board train home during the lockdown.

"All the stranded migrant laborers and workers were sent back by arranging special trains and buses during lockdown period under 'Operation Samvedna' which was carried out by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last year," said Yadava.

The drive was jointly carried out by Police and Civil administration to send back the migrants who expressed the willingness to return to their native states during COVID lockdown.



A total of 100 special trains and about 6600 buses were arranged for the safe and secure departure of over 3.20 lakh migrant laborers and more than 1.11 lakh brick kiln workers to their home states.

"The task of sending them back was quite challenging during the pandemic. The state government appointed the then Haryana Additional DGP CID Anil Kumar Rao as the State Nodal Officer to monitor transport arrangements. He also coordinated with the nodal officers of the Indian Railways and Transport Department for sending migrants to their home states. Our CID unit also arranged their safe and secure travel to their native places while ensuring the COVID appropriate behavior," said the Haryana DGP.

He further informed that after their medical check-up and thermal screening, the migrant laborers and workers were also given packed food, water bottles, fruits, and juice during their journey to native states. Similarly, by contacting the nodal officers of other states, about 16860 residents of Haryana, who were stuck in other states, were also brought to Haryana by buses.

The entire expenditure on trains and buses was borne by the State government. (ANI)

