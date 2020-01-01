Haryana Police Housing Corporation MD hoists national flag atop newly-renovated building

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) Managing Director KK Mishra on Wednesday hoisted the national flag atop the newly-renovated building of the corporation in Panchkula here.

Mishra also extended New Year greetings to the officers and staff members of the corporation.

Chief architect Lily Rai, Chief Engineer Sanjay Mahajan, Superintending Engineer Sandeep Arora and other members of the corporation were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

