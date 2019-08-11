Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pushpa
Haryana: Police inspector held for raping woman in Jind

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:47 IST

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and filming the incident here, police said here on Saturday.
"On Friday, we got a rape complaint by an inspector and a video was also shot which was used to sexually assault her several times. We have registered the case and arrested the accused. The medical examination of the woman is being done," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pushpa told reporters here.
Pushpa said that the woman stated she had a case registered in Gurugram which is why she got in touch with the inspector.
The accused is on three-day police remand. An investigation under the case is underway. (ANI)

