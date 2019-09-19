Haryana Police integrates six citizen services with online portal SARAL

Chandigarh [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Taking the e-route to speed up delivery of services, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Tuesday unveiled the integration of six citizen services of Haryana Police with the online platform Antyodaya-SARAL (Simple, All-Inclusive, Real-Time, Action-Oriented, Long-lasting portal).

An event for the unveiling of the integration of these services was held at Police Headquarters.

In the first phase, the services of Haryana Police integrated with SARAL portal include Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Employee Verification, Tenant Verification, Private Security Agency Verification and Threat Assessment Verification.

Briefing about the services, Superintendent of Police, IT, Manisha Choudhary said that with the integration between citizen services of Haryana Police and SARAL Portal, people would have the dual option to either go to the HarSamay portal or SARAL platform to avail the benefit of these six online services.

She said that in the present era of digitalization, the gap between people and the services offered by the Police Department could only be reduced through digital initiatives. This would also increase the faith of people on Police.

Presently, Haryana Police provides 33 services on HarSamay portal for the benefit of people. More services would be integrated with SARAL in due course, added Choudhary.

Also present on this occasion were DGP Crime PK Agrawal and ADGP Law and Order Navdeep Singh Virk amongst others. (ANI)

