Haryana Police issue advisory on cybercrime threat during lockdown

Chandigarh [India], April 27 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana Police on Monday issued an advisory, requesting citizens to not respond to suspicious links on Whatsapp or e-mail as it could result in funds being siphoned off from their bank accounts.

Apart from this, the police also requested people not to share any personal information on these platforms.

Last week, seven people were held for running Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) from a hotel room in Gurugram amid lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state health department informed that five new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

"Five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 301. Total three deaths have been reported till now," said the health department. (ANI)

