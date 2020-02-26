Haryana Police issue advisory on law and order in wake of Delhi violence

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Haryana Police have issued an advisory on law and order situation across the State, especially for the districts adjoining Delhi in the wake of the recent violence that has taken place in the national capital during CAA and NRC protests.

Giving this information here today, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that several incidents of violence, stone pelting, arson etc., have been taken in the national capital in last two days.

"As a part of precautionary measure, an advisory has been issued to all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police in the State. The police force has been asked to be extra vigilant and take all measures to prevent any occurrence of violence in their respective jurisdiction," an official statement quoted Virk as saying.

As per the advisory, senior police officers in the field have been asked to mobilise maximum force for preventive deployment for law and order duty. In view of the recent development in Delhi, police officers have been directed to take necessary precautions and mobilise all possible resources to maintain law and order and peace across the state, especially in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Nuh districts.

Cautioning the people against sharing misleading information on social media platforms, he urged them not to fall in the trap of rumour mongers and extend their cooperation in maintaining peace maintaining peace in the society. (ANI)

