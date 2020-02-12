Haryana police launches online verification certificate initiative

Chandigarh(Haryana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Haryana police on Wednesday launched the online verification certificate with a digital signature on Wednesday, wherein people will be able to get all sorts of police verification certificates through the police department's round-the-clock citizen portal.

According to a release, the verification certificates that can be received online include character certificates, tenant verification certificates, police clearance certificates.

"These certificates have been integrated with digital signatures to speed up the services of civil service delivery to make them transparent and corruption-free," the release said.

The service was launched by Haryana Home Minister Shri Anil Vij in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Home, Vijay Vardhan and Director General of Police Manoj Yadav from Haryana Civil Secretariat today.

However, as per the release, in the first phase, three services will be provided including a character certificate, tenant verification certificate and police clearance certificate. These citizen facilities with a digital signature can be downloaded from the Citizen Portal at all times.

In the future, other services like employee verification, servant verification etc. will also be integrated with the digital signature.

The officials said that the citizens can download the digitally signed verification certificate from anywhere at their convenience by logging on to the HarSamay portal. (ANI)