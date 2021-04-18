Haryana police nabs 3 for for black marketing of Remdesivir injections

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three men for engaging in black marketing of anti-viral drug Remdesivir used in COVID-19 treatment.

"The black-marketeers sold us Remdesivir injection for Rs 25,000, more than its Maximum Retail Price (MRP) which is Rs 5,400. It's supplied by the government," said the Drug Controller Officer.

The police are also probing how they procured the injections through interrogation.



"We're probing how and from where did they get it," the officer added.

Faced with a severe shortage of the antiviral medication, several states in the country are reporting many cases of black marketing of anti-viral drug Remdesivir .

(ANI)

