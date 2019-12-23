Haryana Police nabs most-wanted criminal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): In a major success, Haryana Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bhiwani district.

Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the arrested person was identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Gopalwas, district Charkhi Dadri.

Prem was allegedly involved in over a dozen criminal cases and had been absconding for a long time. He was an active member of Vinod Mithathal Gang. Bhiwani Police had already nabbed Gang leader Vinod Mithatahl on May 20. Since then, Police were making efforts to nab the most-wanted criminal.

He would be taken in police custody for further investigation. (ANI)

