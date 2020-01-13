Haryana Police recover 5-kg cannabis, one woman arrested

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Haryana Police">Haryana Police on Sunday arrested a woman with narcotics in Kurukshetra and recovered 5 kg cannabis from her possession.

Giving this information today, a spokesman of the Police Department said that the team of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Kurukshetra District Police was patrolling in the area of Sadar Thanesar.

"The police received secret information that a woman, who sells cannabis, had gone to Delhi to buy it and will return to Kurukshetra by bus at night with a large quantity of cannabis. On reaching Kurukshetra, the woman will get off from the bus at Pipli. From there, she will go to Indra Colony, Dhakka Basti, Kurukshetra," the spokesperson said.

On the basis of the secret information, the police started patrolling at Pipli Chowk and saw a woman getting from the bus. The police detained her on suspicion and asked for her name. Police recovered 5-kg cannabis from her possession. (ANI)

