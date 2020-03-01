Haryana Police reunites woman with family after 18 years

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Crime Branch of Haryana Police on Sunday reunited a woman with her family after 18 years.

The woman, Geeta, a resident of Prem Nagar, New Delhi had left her home after the death of her husband about 18 years ago. She was unable to cope with the demise of her husband and is understood to have left her home without telling anyone, a statement issued by the police said.

Geeta had been residing at a Chandigarh based women's shelter home since January 2015. During a counselling session, she revealed that her family members were residing in Prem Nagar area of the national capital.

The police made inquiries with the family to confirm the identity of the woman. After proper verification and paperwork, the woman was handed over to the family by order of Chandigarh SDM. (ANI)

