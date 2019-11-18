Haryana Police seize 1,450 boxes of illicit liquor

Chandigarh [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A person has been arrested on the alleged charges of smuggling liquor.

Haryana Police have also seized 1,450 boxes containing bottles of illicit liquor in Sirsa.

A police spokesman said that a team of CIA Dabwali police seized illicit English liquor from Maujgarh area during patrolling and checking.

The arrested accused was identified as Sahi Ram, resident of Pali district in Rajasthan. He was later sent to the police remand by the court. (ANI)

