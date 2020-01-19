Haryana Police seize 16 tons of drugs in 2019

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): In an all-out attack on drug-peddlers, Haryana Police have seized around 16000 kg narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees and registered 2677 cases under NDPS Act across the State in the year 2019.

Giving this information here today, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that the number of cases registered under NDPS Act has been more in the year 2019 compared to the 2,587 cases in the previous year. A total of 16023 kg of opium, charas, poppy husk, smack, ganja and heroin were seized between January and December 2019. The crackdown has been made in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state.

Giving details about the seizure, the DGP said that 114 kg 110 gram of opium, 207 kg 830 gram of charas, 10168 kg 577 gram of poppy husk, 14 kg 379 gram smack, 5502 kg 140-gram cannabis and 16 kg 26 gram of heroin was seized during this period.

"Haryana Police have been working relentlessly to curb drug menace from the society and it is because of our commitment that the number of NDPS cases increased in 2019 as compared to 2018," he added.

Yadava said that an Interstate Drug Secretaria has been set up for sharing information about drug-trafficking.

"Our concerted efforts against the drug-peddlers have resulted in the recovery of huge quantity of narcotics substance across the state. The criminals and those others involved in peddling drugs should either join the mainstream or else leave the state," warned the DGP.

Yadava also urged people to supplement the police efforts in tightening the noose on those involved in drug peddling by sharing information about sale, consumption and use of drugs at mobile number 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314 and landline number 01733-253023. Besides, special campaigns are being organized to make the youth aware of the ill effects of drug addiction, he added. (ANI)

