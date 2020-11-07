Haryana Police seize 7 kg opium in Kurukshetra, 2 held

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday arrested two persons with seven kilograms of opium in Kurukshetra district.



The accused revealed that they brought the drugs from a dhaba in Jharkhand.

"In yet another anti-narcotic drive, Haryana Police has arrested two persons after it recovered 7 kg of opium from them in Kurukshetra district. Accused had brought seized opium from a dhaba in Jharkhand," Haryana Police tweeted.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

